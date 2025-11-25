Memecore hosts Abuja community run, promotes Web3 adoption

The Memecore community on Saturday, November 22, 2025, held a 5km run and engagement event in Abuja aimed at promoting fitness, community interaction and awareness of its Layer 1 protocol.

The gathering drew a large turnout of participants who were registered on arrival and provided with branded merchandise.

The event featured several mascots that accompanied runners throughout the course, drawing attention from spectators as activities commenced. After the run, attendees took part in group games introduced by an event coordinator, Nduka Anthony Annaelechukwu, including a bottle-flip contest and a colour-jumping challenge.

Participants were served refreshments, including small chops and branded bottled water, before winners in the various games received gift items and cash awards. The host, Edire Gerald, moderated the activities and coordinated the prize presentations.

Memecore used the forum to introduce its Layer 1 protocol to attendees. According to organisers, many participants downloaded the MECO wallet and received briefings on the project’s features and planned ecosystem development.

The event was supported by partner groups such as the University of Abuja community, Ethereum Abuja, Tha Outsida Hikers, Nippon Grand Gym and Women Techmakers Gwarinpa. Volunteers and security personnel also assisted with logistics and crowd management.

The organisers said, “Your collaboration helped transform this event into a massive success. Special thanks also to our volunteers and the law enforcement agencies who supported logistics, safety, and coordination throughout the event. Finally, a huge thank you to Memecore for sponsoring and believing in this vision. “Your support made the Meme-a-Thon an unforgettable experience for everyone who attended. The Memecore Meme-a-Thon Abuja 2025 wasn’t just an event — it was a celebration of community, creativity, wellness, and Web3 culture. We’re already looking forward to the next edition!”

Organisers said the Abuja gathering formed part of a wider effort to strengthen participation in the Memecore community and expand awareness around its Web3 initiatives. Further editions of the run are expected to be announced by the group.