Nigeria declares Monday public holiday

The Nigerian government has declared Monday, November 11, 2019, as a public holiday to mark the 2019 Eidul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The minister of interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Nigerian government, congratulated Muslim on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Aregbesola in a statement signed by the director press and public relations Mohammed Manga said he is optimistic that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment will soon be over, and therefore called on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

“With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria,” Aregbesola said.

The Minister also stated that the government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians.

He also urged all citizens to pursue love for one another.