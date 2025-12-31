Burst tyre, speed contributed to Anthony Joshua’s accident – Investigators

Boxer Anthony Joshua was rushed to hospital after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with the rear of a lorry along the Shagamu interchange of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Two men travelling with him were killed in the accident. Credit: X

A Nigeria traffic compliance agency said Tuesday that preliminary investigations showed the car involved in an accident in which former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua survived had a burst tyre before hitting a stationary truck.

The British boxer was in a “stable condition” in hospital after the Monday car accident that killed two close associates, his promoter said on Monday.

Joshua, 36, was admitted to Lagos’s Duchess International Hospital, according to the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun state, where the accident occurred.

The smash happened on Monday morning on a main road linking Lagos and Ibadan in the Southwest of the country.

TRACE’s spokesman Babatunde Akinbiyi told AFP that “from the preliminary investigation that was conducted, definitely there was overspeeding on the part of the SUV Anthony Joshua was travelling in”.

“In the course of that, the front tyre on the passenger side burst,” he said. “That led to loss of control before the vehicle now swerved and rammed into the stationary truck that was parked. There was excessive speed….”

Pictures and videos circulating online and also shared by local state authorities showed a shirtless Joshua, a British national of Nigerian heritage, grimacing in pain as he was helped step out of the car.

Others showed a mangled wreckage of a black sports utility vehicle.

His promoter Matchroom, said the boxer’s “close friends and team members” Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were killed, and Joshua himself was taken to hospital “for checks and treatment”.

Nigerian police said the two victims died “at the scene”.

Joshua’s family hails from the southwest Nigerian city, and he is known to visit there when he is in the country.