National  

Akwa Ibom assembly under seige again

By Abisola Olasupo
27 November 2018   |   8:40 am

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has been reportedly locked down by men of Nigeria Police force for the second time in two weeks.

Five recently sacked lawmakers reportedly stormed the House of Assembly with heavily armed policemen and thugs.

According to report, the sacked lawmakers are in possession of the mace and are set to impeach the speaker, suspend 21 members of the assembly and commence proceedings to impeach the Governor of the state.

This is coming days after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki ordered the police to vacate the premises and allow legislators to access their chambers.

Details later.


