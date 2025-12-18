NiTA 2025 honours Akwiwu-Uzoma as data analytics engineer

The Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) for the Data & Analytics Engineering Professional of the Year” category at the 11th Edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) 2025 has awarded Chukwuebuka Akwiwu-Uzoma.

The awards, held in Lagos, acknowledged Akwiwu-Uzoma’s technical and community contribution to the field of data analytics, engineering, and digital transformation in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem. His professional career spans building data-driven solutions that enable financial inclusion within Africa’s digital economy, building data-solutions that enable development of billions of semiconductor devices globally, research contributions, technical engagements and developing Nigeria’s technical talent pipeline for the digital economy.

He trains and mentors young Nigerians through the national 3MTT (3 Million Technical Talent) upskilling programme, a Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy initiative to develop Nigeria’s technical talent backbone. The 3MTT programme has trained over 90,000 Nigerians across 197 Partner Applied Learning Clusters nationwide. Also, through the GMI mentorship, he actively contributes to the AfricaPlan Career-Boosting Mentorship for Nigeria Tech Youth. He also served as an SME Judge and Panellist at Nigeria CABLE Annual Symposium and Exhibition, evaluating grants for SMEs and sharing insights on Africa’s digital economy.

As reflected in his professional achievements and background, Chukwuebuka has consistently shown leadership in implementing scalable data and analytics systems, driving training, and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance enterprise-level data intelligence. His work exemplifies the impact of active experts within the technology industry.

The Data & Analytics Engineering Professional of the Year Award is one of NiTA’s most competitive categories receiving over 830 nominations, recognizing professionals who combine technical expertise, measurable industry and national impact.

Speaking on the recognition, Event Director and Advisory Board Member of NiTA, Felix Nnuji, said that Akwiwu-Uzoma’s achievements represents the forward-thinking spirit of Nigeria’s technology professionals who are shaping the digital economy through data intelligence and community impact. “His success reinforces NiTA’s mission to celebrate excellence and inspire the next generation of tech leaders.

“This recognition is both humbling and inspiring. I am a product of Nigeria’s digital economy, which is powered by our people, and I’m honored to contribute to both our global reputation and local talent development. This award motivates me to continue bridging world-class technical expertise with inclusive economic development at home,” he said.

The NIGERIA Technology Awards (NiTA), established in 2015, celebrates individuals and organizations that drive technological innovation, transformation, and growth across Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.