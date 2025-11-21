Oil firm accuses EFCC of ignoring court order, questions public notice

Chappal Energies, yesterday, said it was “deeply concerned” by a public notice issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declaring its Managing Director, Ufoma Immanuel, wanted.

The company alleged that the action disregards an existing court order and bypasses standard legal procedures.

The EFCC had, on Wednesday, issued a public notice on its social media platforms, declaring Immanuel wanted, stressing that he was wanted for an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretences and forgery.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company said enforcement actions under Nigerian law require reasonable attempts at direct engagement with individuals or corporate entities before any warrant or public declaration is made.

Chappal Energies stated that, to its knowledge, neither Immanuel nor the company was contacted by the Commission before the notice was published.

The firm said both its Managing Director and the organisation remain “fully reachable” through their official addresses, phone lines and electronic contacts, all of which are publicly available.

It added that the sudden publication of a wanted notice, despite its accessibility, creates “the unfortunate impression of a public escalation where standard procedures are readily available.”

Chappal Energies linked the development to what it described as coordinated pressures associated with an ongoing civil dispute.

Court documents made available to The Guardian, and dated September 11, 2025, showed that Justice J.E. Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in suit number CV/2913/2025 and motion number M/10216/2025, granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the EFCC and other respondents from inviting, questioning, arresting or detaining Mr Immanuel or taking any action against Chappal Energies.