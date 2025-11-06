Oyetola, 13 others shortlisted for education project in Oyo

14 journalists from print, online, and broadcast media selected by DevReporting to participate in a special story project focusing on Oyo State’s education sector.

Fourteen journalists from print, online, and broadcast media have been selected by DevReporting to participate in a special story project focusing on Oyo State’s education sector.

According to a statement signed by DevReporting’s Programme Manager, Samson Ademola, the journalists were chosen from about 40 applicants who submitted pitches before the application deadline.

In September, the organisation invited journalists in Oyo State and neighbouring states to submit compelling story ideas on transparency and accountability in education financing, gender-responsive planning and budgeting, barriers to girls’ education, and citizen engagement in education monitoring.

Ademola said the initiative—implemented in partnership with Education As a Vaccine (EVA) and supported by the Malala Fund—is part of broader efforts to improve girls’ enrolment, retention and completion of secondary school in Oyo State.

“This project focuses on investigating how funding, citizen participation, and gender policies contribute to learning outcomes and access to quality education, particularly for girls,” the statement said.

The selected journalists are: Bilkis Abdulraheem (Radio Nigeria), Quadri Adejumo (Techparley Africa), Oluwakemi Adelagun (Premium Times), Christiana Alabi-Akande (DevReporting), Juliet Buna (Crest TV), Nchetachi Chukwuajah (The Radar), Fatimah Hamid (Ripples Nigeria), Sodiq Mojibola (DevReporting), Funmi Ogundare (ThisDay), Oluseye Ojo (The Sun), Yomi Okanlawon (Business Metrics), David Olatunji (Lagos Voice), Gbenga Oyetola (Oyomind), and Adedokun Theophilus (African Angle).

Ademola noted that many of the selected journalists are award-winning professionals with significant experience covering development issues for local and international platforms.

To support the production of impactful reporting, DevReporting and EVA will hold a virtual briefing on Friday, November 7, to outline the project’s objectives, expectations, and available editorial and logistical support.

During the three-week reporting period, journalists will produce in-depth stories highlighting challenges and opportunities in Oyo State’s education sector. DevReporting will provide continuous guidance to ensure the stories are high-quality and evidence-based.

Ademola said the final outputs will be used to engage policymakers and key stakeholders.

“At DevReporting, we see journalism as a bridge between evidence and action,” he said. “These stories will help drive conversations on making education financing and planning more inclusive, equitable and accountable.”

DevReporting is a development-focused media and cinematic platform, while Education As a Vaccine (EVA) is a youth-centred non-profit organisation promoting access to quality education and gender equality with support from the Malala Fund.