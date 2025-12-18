‘Real estate industry to generate high returns in investment in 2026′

Managing Director, Cruxstone Development & Investment Limited, Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, has expressed optimism about the real estate sector outlook in 2026, noting that with the sustained economic policies on the part of the government, investors are likely to yield high returns in their investments.

Bank-Omotoye, who spoke at a media briefing, yesterday, where he announced the unveiling of the Nautical Rise, an off-plan development featuring luxury flats and penthouses, situated on the Lekki Atlantic, Lekki Peninsula, Lagos, commended President Bola Tinubu for his bold economic policies, which he said, are gradually repositioning the economy, creating a more stable environment for long-term investment for investors in the sector.

He described the Nautica Rise project as a premium residential, hospitality and waterfront development, which presents a holistic ecosystem of lifestyle, wellbeing, and leisure, featuring a wellness club, an executive lounge, and a multitude of indoor and outdoor experiences.

Bank-Omotoye, while assuring investors of the safety of their investments, noted that all these are being conceived to serve as a modern coastal destination to attract tourists and local visitors towards boosting the economy of the state.

“Lagos is fast evolving into one of Africa’s most investment-friendly and globally attractive cities, and Nautical Rise is positioning its developments to match that transformation over the coming decades,” he added.

The managing director stressed that the development blends residential living with hospitality and lifestyle, offering residents hotel-like experiences within private apartments.

He added that the project was designed to cater for short-let users and long-stay residents, providing a home environment supported by five-star hotel amenities.

He said that the first phase of the project would be completed by the end of December 2025, with the second phase in 2026, including the tower piling and the project to be delivered fully by 2033.