Relief for DStv subscribers as Canal+, Warner Bros reach agreement

Major relief came the way of DStv users as Canal+ and Warner Bros Discovery reached a last-minute agreement that would see 12 channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, stay on the DStv bouquet following an earlier warning last month that they might be discontinued from today, January 1, 2026.

This was part of the new multi-year, multi-territory agreement signed by both firms to strengthen their partnership internationally, including the expansion of HBO Max to two more countries.

According to a statement by Canal+ yesterday, the deal between the two broadcasting giants spans multiple territories, including South Africa, the rest of Africa and regions in Europe where Canal+ also has operations.

Canal+ said: “This expanded agreement covers both the distribution of HBO Max and the renewal of several Warner Bros Discovery thematic channels across numerous regions.

Checks by The Guardian showed that MultiChoice, now Canal+, had 14.5 million customers in Africa, of which seven million are based in South Africa, while 7.5 million are in Nigeria and the Rest of Africa.

In the December 2025 threat, the 12 channels are: Discovery Channel, CNN International, TLC, Discovery Family,

Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, and Travel Channel.

The announcement comes as a relief to DStv subscribers, who received notices via email and on-screen warnings from December 1, 2025, stating that the channels in question could be removed from their bouquets since contractual negotiations between Canal+ and Warner Bros Discovery had reached an impasse.

Regions outside Africa also affected by the new deal include Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and CNN International have been renewed.

Other Warner Bros channels renewed in European regions not available in Africa include Warner TV, Cinemax and TVN.

“Canal+ and its longstanding partner, Warner Bros Discovery, are pleased to announce the signing of a new multi-year and multi-territory agreement, marking a major milestone in the development of their collaboration on an international scale,” Canal+ stated.