guardin-logo

Others

Search Guardian News

Senate approves Oke, Are, Dalhatu as new Nigerian ambassadors

By : John Akubo

Date: 16 December 2025 5:31pm WAT

Senates in session

The Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of three ambassadorial nominees—Ayodele Oke, Colonel Kayode Are (rtd) and Amin Dalhatu—for appointment as envoys.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, presented during plenary by its chairman, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello.

Related News

Oke, a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Commonwealth Secretariat in London; Are, a former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); and Dalhatu, Nigeria’s immediate past Ambassador to South Korea, were unanimously endorsed by lawmakers after Senate President Godswill Akpabio put their nominations to a voice vote.

In his remarks, Akpabio urged the ambassadors-designate to draw on their wealth of experience in the discharge of their diplomatic duties.

download guardian mobile app

Tags:

Join Our Channels
Related News