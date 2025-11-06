Sputnik Africa’s podcast wins top award at broadcasting convention

The Southern Africa Broadcasting Association (SABA), a cornerstone of the region’s media landscape since 1993, convened leading media executives and practitioners for its 9th annual gathering in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

Organised in collaboration with Broadcast Media Africa (BMA) and hosted by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) alongside the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, this year’s convention explored the theme, “Content, Connectivity, Collaboration: Africa’s Broadcasting Media in the AI Era.”

Artificial intelligence dominated discussions throughout the event. Sputnik Africa’s director, Victoria Budanova, praised Zimbabwe as “an amazing country” and highlighted her agency’s global reach across more than 30 languages.

She underscored the outlet’s editorial commitment to “undistorted” and unbiased journalism, describing Sputnik Africa as “a voice for the voiceless” that does not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. Budanova also shared examples of how AI is being deployed to make their newsroom “faster and more productive.”

The convention drew a diverse international audience to examine how AI is reshaping Africa’s media ecosystem. Its climax was a gala awards ceremony honouring excellence in storytelling and innovation. Among the night’s standout announcements was the win for Sputnik Africa’s podcast, African Currents, which clinched the Best Local Content Range on Radio award.

The programme—described as a melting pot of authentic African narratives—triumphed over strong entries from Namibia and South Africa. The award was presented to Nigerian journalist and podcast host Chimauchem Nwosu, a charismatic broadcaster and public speaker known for mentoring young communicators. His recognition cements his rising influence as one of Africa’s compelling radio voices.

Nwosu said he was “deeply honoured and humbled” by the recognition.

“This award belongs to every Sputnik journalist and every African storyteller who dares to dream,” he said. “African Currents is more than a programme; it’s a movement. It’s about reclaiming our narratives and proving that innovation, courage, and excellence are born right here on our continent.”

Related News

He linked the achievement to the convention’s theme, stressing the balance between technology and humanity. “AI can enhance how we create and distribute content, but it’s the heart that gives African storytelling its power. Technology should amplify, not replace, our humanity.”

African Currents has built a loyal audience through incisive short- and long-form conversations with guests ranging from lawmakers and tech innovators to educators and cultural figures. Its award-winning episode, “Africa’s Medical Ingenuity Transforms Lives and Builds Healthier Futures,” spotlighted African pioneers advancing global healthcare.

The episode featured Professor Mashudu Tshifularo, who made history in 2019 with the world’s first middle-ear transplant using 3D-printed bones, and Professor Anil Madaree, whose work with Operation Smile has transformed the lives of children and adults with cleft conditions across Southern Africa.

Through episodes like these, Nwosu captures Africa’s dynamism—its ingenuity, challenges, and triumphs—affirming that the continent’s stories are best told by Africans themselves.

For Sputnik Africa, the award reinforces its expanding role as a multilingual, pan-continental broadcaster reaching audiences in English, French, Swahili, and Amharic.

Earlier this year, the outlet opened regional offices in Addis Ababa and Johannesburg. Its programmes continue to air across partner stations on the continent, weaving Africa’s diverse voices into a unified narrative.

At Victoria Falls, amid applause and the rising mist of the Zambezi, SABA fulfilled its mission once again: celebrating African media as a powerful force shaping how the world listens to the continent.