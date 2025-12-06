TVET Initiative: 42,000 students, 600 centres receive first payouts from FG

Nigeria’s education sector has achieved a remarkable milestone with the Federal Government’s rollout of the first tranche of direct payments under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

The programme, driven by the reform-minded leadership of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, is transforming policy into action and redefining what effective, youth-focused governance can accomplish.

Over 42,000 young Nigerians have now received their monthly stipend of N22,500, providing essential support for their upkeep and transportation. In parallel, more than 600 independent technical and vocational centres have been funded for the training and instruction they deliver, ensuring the continuity and quality of these programmes. This milestone demonstrates the practical, results-driven approach that has become a hallmark of Alausa’s leadership.

Since its inception in May, the TVET Initiative has moved swiftly from registration to hands-on vocational training, reflecting Alausa’s insistence that reform must be efficient, measurable, and visible.

By combining rapid implementation with direct support to both students and training centres, the minister has set a new standard for government intervention in Nigeria’s human capital development.

At the heart of this initiative is a clear philosophy: Equipping young Nigerians with practical, in-demand skills is the fastest route to job creation, entrepreneurship, and national growth. Alausa’s stewardship ensures that financial support reaches beneficiaries directly, removing delays and bottlenecks that have hampered past programmes.

Commenting on the milestone, Alausa emphasised that the TVET payments are a direct fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to invest aggressively in youth, forming a core pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The initiative is structured for sustainability, with additional tranches of payment already planned to maintain momentum and expand the programme’s reach.

The TVET Initiative is now more than a government programme; it is a transformative youth empowerment pipeline with the potential to reshape communities, stimulate local economies, and strengthen national productivity. Behind this progress is a minister committed to translating vision into action, ensuring that Nigeria’s youth are not only trained but also supported to thrive.

Under Alausa’s leadership, TVET is demonstrating that practical skills, timely support, and effective governance can intersect to produce real, measurable development.