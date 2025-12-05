WWO expands to Nigeria amid calls for inclusion, women leadership

.Flags off tech-driven empowerment for underserved women

.Former Governor Amaechi urged equal cabinet allocation for men, women



Nigeria’s drive for gender inclusion and women’s leadership took centre stage as the World Women Organisation (WWO) expanded its global footprint to the country, inaugurating its Nigeria chapter in Lagos and unveiling new programmes designed to empower underserved women through technology and innovation.

The inauguration, themed “Collaboration for Empowerment,” drew diplomats, political leaders, development experts, and women influencers who described the launch as a defining moment for women’s advancement across Africa.

With Nigeria’s inclusion, WWO now operates in 67 countries as part of a global coalition shaping governance, entrepreneurship, technology, and social development.

Speaking at the inauguration, WWO Founder and President, Chief Rachel Akem-Harumi, said Nigeria had become a strategic anchor in the organisation’s global mission to help women challenge limiting structures and take ownership of their progress. She explained that the platform was designed to enable women to speak for themselves and confront systemic barriers.

Akem-Harumi also announced the Women Overload Initiative, WWO’s flagship programme, which will train women in technology, artificial intelligence, fundraising, project management, and emerging leadership skills. She described the initiative as a revolution that would equip women to build sustainable businesses and strengthen socio-economic impact.

Related News

Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, at the inauguration urged women to address internal divisions that often undermine their progress, especially in politics. He said women sometimes hinder one another, a situation he noted emboldens men to continue treating them as unequal.

Amaechi recalled that rivalry among women had influenced some of his appointment decisions during his time in office, creating unnecessary tension. He pledged that if given another opportunity to form a cabinet, he would allocate appointments equally between men and women, arguing that competence, not gender, should drive national development.

Convener of Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade, insisted that women must intentionally prepare themselves for leadership and argued that no society could thrive without women at the core of its decision-making structures. She urged women to embrace capacity-building, collaboration, and continuous learning.

Iluyomade called on national and community leaders to create enabling environments that allow women to excel across politics, business, technology, and development sectors.

Also, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, offered a global perspective, stating that China remains a global champion of women’s causes. She noted that women in China play leading roles across key sectors, representing more than 40 per cent of the workforce, over half of internet start-up founders, and more than 60 per cent of recent Olympic medallists.

Yuqing also highlighted several Chinese-supported humanitarian and development interventions in Nigeria, including cataract surgeries, anti-hunger programmes, and vocational support for widows. She urged stakeholders to work together to strengthen gender equality, noting that women around the world share a common future.