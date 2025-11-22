How Breet is transforming africa’s economy – Vivian Mbene

WHEN Africa became the centre of grassroots adoption of global crypto conversation driven by a youthful and digitally native population determined to create their own financial solutions, fundamental economic re-wiring started occurring in the continent.

Sub-Saharan Africa saw its on-chain transaction value surge by a massive 52 per cent between July 2024 and June 2025, reaching over $205 billion. Nigeria has recorded transactions worth tens of billions of dollars.

Undoubtedly, there has been a rising momentum in Africa’s crypto scene, yet, there are still pain points slowing down widespread engagement.

These barriers, which are based on trust and simplicity, according to the Chief Operating Officer at Breet, a platform for average and experienced crypto users alike, Vivian Mbene, includes: Confusing Exchanges; Unreliable (peer-to-peer) P2P Markets and Technical Hurdles.

Mbene, who spoke on Breet’s OTC model and its mission, said: “At Breet, our mission is to take the complexity out of crypto. Breet differentiates itself from typical exchanges by completely sidestepping the complexity of trading. The OTC model is how we make that possible by letting users convert directly without dealing with trading screens or market risks. It’s simple, fast, and built on trust. When you sell on Breet, you are dealing with the platform directly, not a stranger. This eliminates the uncertainty and delays. Also, transactions are safer, reducing the risks of fraud.”

Mbene continued: “Breet’s growth has been driven by listening to users and staying true to our mission of making crypto simple and reliable for real people. As adoption rises, we’re focused on scaling the tools that matter most: speed, trust, and accessibility. That’s how we’ll continue leading Africa’s next wave of crypto users.”