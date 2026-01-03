Interior designer steps up with new offering

Renowned interior designer and founder of Sculpt Design, Cindy Ogene, has officially unveiled Experia by Sculpt Design, a thoughtfully curated interior design experience centre in Lagos.



The unveiling took place recently, in an atmosphere defined by elegance, intention, and meaningful design-led conversation. Conceived as more than a conventional showroom, Experia is designed as an immersive environment where clients can engage with design elements in a tactile and experiential way. The space brings together residential and professional settings, from intimate living zones to collaborative meeting areas, offering a holistic perspective on how interiors shape both lifestyle and function.

Speaking on the vision behind the experience centre, Ogene explained that Experia was born out of a desire to approach interior design differently.

“Experia was created to allow our clients experience creative design in one place. We spent a lot of time thinking about what we could do differently within the industry, and the answer was to move beyond display and into experience.”

While Experia marks a new chapter for Sculpt Design, Ogene is clear that the idea itself is one she has carried for some time, now brought to life with greater clarity and intention.

“Experia isn’t new — it’s something I’ve wanted to execute differently. I wanted people to come in, feel relaxed, feel at home, and engage with design naturally. That’s why we call it an experience centre.”

Walking guests through the journey of creating the space, Ogene described a process grounded in patience and thoughtful decision-making.

“This has been over a year in the making. We were very intentional about what we wanted people to feel — comfort, ease, and familiarity. From the materials we selected to how the space is zoned, every detail was considered.”

Every element within Experia is curated to encourage presence and ease. Visitors are invited to sit, relax, engage, and experience design in a way that feels natural rather than transactional.

“We chose this period because people are more relaxed and open. We wanted to introduce Experia at a moment when people could truly experience the space without the pressure of a busy work season,” Ogene

Ogene is widely regarded as a leading voice in Nigeria’s luxury interior design landscape. Known for merging artistry, entrepreneurship, and cultural storytelling, her work spans luxury residences, hospitality projects, and civic interiors, all unified by her signature approach often described as a poetry of proportion.