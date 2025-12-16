At IRON Capital, integrity, innovation, and trust come first

IRON Capital is a premier Africa-focused investment and financial advisory firm delivering integrated services across capital markets, asset and portfolio management, financial advisory, and wealth management. Through its specialised subsidiaries, Iron Global Markets Limited, Iron Fund Management Limited, and Iron Wealth Managers Multi-Family Office FZCO, the firm (collectively referred to as IRON) provides strategic and world- class financial solutions to governments, corporations, institutions, and private clients across Africa and beyond.

IRON Capital offers cutting-edge advisory, capital raising, and transaction execution capabilities across debt, equity, and hybrid instruments. The firm has been pivotal in several landmark transactions within Nigeria’s financial markets, supported by deep market knowledge, strong structuring capacity, and long-standing regulatory and investor relationships. A notable achievement is its role as Financial Advisor to the Federal Government of Nigeria in its debut Domestic US Dollar Bond, successfully raising over $917 million, a milestone that strengthened IRON’s position as a leading sovereign advisor.

IRON’s issuing house subsidiary has also executed and advised on significant transactions for leading institutions, including Sterling Bank Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Craneburg EKSG Motorway Company Plc, Elektron Energy Development Strategies Limited, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI), Tantalizers Plc, Emple Insurance Plc, and Aiico Insurance Plc, among others.

IRON Capital is built on a commitment to developing and implementing tailored solutions for clients across public and private sectors. The firm’s mission is to provide independent and customised investment counsel and portfolio management to retirement plan sponsors, institutional clients, corporates, and individual investors. This mission is grounded in the values of innovation, integrity, and trust.

Trust is a cornerstone of the organisation’s ethos. Our clients trust IRON Capital to make sound investment decisions rooted in industry expertise and guided solely by the clients’ best interests. The firm’s seasoned professionals bring extensive experience in asset management, capital markets, and financial structuring, ensuring that every investment decision aligns with the client’s strategic objectives.

IRON Capital is committed to deepening Africa’s financial markets, unlocking capital for development, and supporting governments and institutions in achieving transformative outcomes. Its multidisciplinary capabilities enable the firm to serve as a trusted partner for complex transactions, integrating strategic advisory, robust analytics, and seamless execution.

Related News

The firm is led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jubril Enakele, a respected investment banking executive with significant experience across African and Global financial markets. Under his leadership, IRON has grown into one of Nigeria’s most dynamic and innovative financial institutions, recognised for analytical depth, disciplined execution, and strong public and private-sector relationships. Mr. Enakele has advised governments, multinational organisations, and regional financial institutions, driving IRON’s mission to enable Africa’s economic advancement through scalable and well-structured financial solutions.

Headquartered in Lagos with offices in Abuja and Dubai, IRON Capital commenced operations in 2019 and has since been active across multiple African countries. The firm is registered in the United Arab Emirates and licensed by the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority to provide multi-family office services. Iron Global Markets Limited and Iron Fund Management Limited are licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria to provide Issuing House and Fund Management services respectively.

Across all subsidiaries, IRON remains committed to global best practices, strong governance, and client-centric advisory. The firm is shaping the future of African finance by unlocking capital, driving strategic investments, and facilitating solutions that enable sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.

IRON also provides Mergers and Acquisitions advisory, offering expertise across strategy, structuring, negotiations, valuation, timing, and financing. Its professionals have decades of experience originating, structuring, and executing loans and high-yield bond financings for corporates and sovereigns, as well asrestructuring complex transactions across multiple industries.

IRON Capital also advises corporate boards on shareholder engagement and how to leverage such relationships

for strategic activities including mergers and acquisitions, defence against hostile takeovers, and public

offerings.

The team follows a disciplined investment process, working with clients to define investment policies,

determine appropriate asset classes, select suitable investments, allocate assets, and monitor portfolios in

alignment with its asset management strategy