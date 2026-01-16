The Africa Cup of Nations concludes on Sunday with a heavyweight final between Senegal and Morocco at Stade Moulay Abdellah in Rabat. Both nations have followed remarkably similar paths to this stage, matching each other in group-stage results and defensive solidity.

Senegal booked their place with a narrow semi-final win over Egypt, thanks to a stunning goal from Sadio Mane while Morocco needed penalties to overcome a Super Eagles Squad that looked unstoppable. This will be Senegal’s 3rd final in 4 editions, cementing their status as one of the continent’s best. For the hosts, victory would see them end a 50-year drought, while making them the first team since Senegal to hold the CHAN and AFCON titles simultaneously.

With both sides unbeaten in this tournament and arriving in exceptional form, the final brings together two of Africa’s most consistent teams in a contest defined by balance, discipline, and fine margins.

Road To the Final

Senegal

Senegal topped their group with seven points, scoring seven goals while conceding just once, reflecting a campaign built on balance and efficiency. Their semi-final win over Egypt – the third big-game victory against the Pharaohs in five years – reinforced that consistency, as they controlled 65% of possession, limited Egypt to only one shot on target, and found the decisive goal through Sadio Mané in a disciplined 1–0 result.

Tactically, the team under Pape Thiaw has been notable for its flexibility, using a 4-3-3 formation that can easily transition into a compact 4-5-1 when defending. This approach has helped Senegal stay solid at the back while remaining dangerous on the counter. Midfield dominance has been a key feature, providing protection for the defense and opportunities for attackers to operate effectively.

Mané continues to play a pivotal role in the side’s plans. The Al Nassr forward has contributed two goals and three assists in the tournament, taking his AFCON career tally to 20 goal involvements – a record. Heading to Rabat unbeaten and with a defensively strong, experienced squad, Senegal is well-positioned to test Morocco in what is likely their toughest challenge of the competition.

Morocco

The Atlas Lions finished top of their group with seven points, scoring six goals and conceding just once, matching Senegal’s record. Their semi-final clash with Nigeria highlighted their tactical discipline, as they restricted the Super Eagles to only two shots in 120 minutes, just one on target. Morocco had 16 attempts, five on target, with Fulham defender Calvin Bassey having to produce a world-class performance to keep Nigeria in the game. The match was ultimately decided in a tense penalty shootout, which Morocco won 4–2, advancing to the final for only the second time since 2004.

Under the guidance of coach Walid Regragui, Morocco has combined defensive organization with rapid transitions, often exploiting the flanks to generate scoring chances. Their midfield has effectively managed the pace of matches, while the backline has proven highly resilient, conceding only one goal in six games. Key players such as Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Díaz, and Noussair Mazraoui have contributed moments of individual brilliance, but the team’s primary strength has been its collective cohesion rather than dependence on a few stars.

This balance between defensive resilience and measured attacking threat, coupled with the fact that they’re yet to fall behind in this competition, makes Morocco an appealing 1UP pick for the online betting community with BetKing providing the best odds for this.

With home advantage at Stade Moulay Abdellah and an unbeaten run leading into the final, Morocco are well-positioned to challenge Senegal’s potent attack, in what is expected to be a low-scoring, but highly enjoyable game.

Head To Head

The historical head-to-head record between the two nations favours Morocco, who have won four of their last five meetings. Their most recent encounter ended in a 1–1 draw, with Morocco eventually prevailing in a penalty shootout.

Notably, the sides have never faced each other at the Africa Cup of Nations , adding an extra layer of intrigue to this final. While the head-to-head advantage may offer Morocco a psychological edge, tournament finals often unfold on their own terms, largely detached from historical trends.

Meetings: 31

Senegal wins: 7

Morocco wins: 18

Draws: 6

Team Form

Senegal Morocco Form W-D-W-W-W-W W-D-W-W-W-W Goals Scored 12 9 Goals Conceded 2 1 Clean Sheets 4 5

Team News

Senegal has some concern due to the suspension of two key starters. For the second time in his career, captain Kalidou Koulibaly will miss an AFCON final , having also been absent from the 2021 victory over Egypt. Interestingly, some view this as a good omen for Senegal seeing as they won without him 5 years ago. The former Chelsea centre-back was substituted during their semi-final victory over Egypt after picking up an injury, but prior to that he had picked up a second booking of the knockout stages, confirming a one-match suspension that ruled him out of the final regardless of his fitness.

Habib Diarra, who has been an exceptional worker for the West Africans in midfield, is also suspended after being booked in the same game. The Teranga Lions will therefore lean on their squad depth, with Mamadou Sarr expected to be preferred in defence ahead of Abdoulaye Seck, while Lamine Camara is widely tipped to replace Diarra in midfield. For Morocco, Romain Saïss and Sofyan Amrabat, both of whom are not starters, are also unavailable due to injury.

Expected Line-Ups

Senegal: Mendy | Diatta – Sarr – Niakhate – Diouf | Camara – Idrissa Gueye – Pape Gueye | Ndiaye – Jackson – Mane (4-3-3)

Morocco: Bono | Hakimi – Aguerd – Masina – Mazraoui | El Aynaoui – Saibari – El Khannouss | Diaz – El Kaabi – Ezzalzouli (4-3-3)

Key Players: Sadio Mané and Malick Diouf vs. Brahim Díaz and Achraf Hakimi

The final of this AFCON features a unique scenario, with key players on both sides set to come up directly against each other, setting the stage for an incredible showdown. On Senegal’s left side, African football icon Sadio Mané is paired with the promising left-back Malick Diouf. Both have been outstanding throughout the tournament, with many tipping them for inclusion in the Team of the Tournament.

While Mané is years removed from the explosive winger he once was, he has leaned heavily on his experience, often dropping deeper to operate more as a playmaker. With three assists and two goals in the competition – including the fierce strike in the semi-final that proved decisive – he has become the first player in AFCON history to reach 20 goal involvements. Malick Diouf has been equally impressive, particularly in the semi-final where he kept Mohamed Salah quiet for long periods. He made a match-high 10 clearances in that game, more than the entire Egyptian team combined (7). The West Ham defender will be keen to replicate that display on Sunday.

On Morocco’s right side, the hosts boast tournament top scorer Brahim Díaz (5 goals) alongside reigning African Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi, who, despite missing a few games due to injury, has created 10 chances – the most by a Moroccan in this tournament. Given the attacking quality of this pairing, the Atlas Lions’ build-up play has naturally been channelled down that flank, an approach that has yielded consistent success throughout the tournament. Against the Super Eagles in the semi-final, they did, however, show another side to their game, putting up an outstanding defensive shift which limited Nigeria to just 2 shots in 120 minutes.

If Senegal is to win on Sunday, much will hinge on keeping Hakimi penned in his half while limiting Díaz’s influence in the final third – tasks that will fall largely to Mané and Diouf. Conversely, if the hosts are to end their 50-year wait for a continental title, they will need to restrict Mané’s playmaking while ensuring Diouf is kept under pressure, a responsibility that rests with Hakimi and Díaz. As a result, a fascinating tactical battle awaits in the final.

By The Numbers

Sadio Mane is the first player to reach 20 goal involvements at AFCON (11 goals, 9 assists).

Senegal has kept 18 clean sheets in 27 AFCON games over the last five editions.

Senegal is in its third AFCON final in the last four editions.

Morocco hasn’t conceded from open play in this AFCON.

Morocco has never fallen behind in this tournament.

Yassine Bounou’s 5 clean sheets in 6 games for Morocco is one shy of the tournament record – 6 by Cameroon’s Alioum Boukar (2002).

Since the introduction of the Round of 16 in 2019, Morocco is the third team to reach an AFCON final after conceding just one goal in six matches, alongside Senegal in 2019 and Egypt in 2021.

Morocco have registered 87 shots at goal, the second most at the tournament, with only Senegal (94) recording more.