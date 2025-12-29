How the Bet9ja Foundation reached over 55,000 people in 2025

Members of the Bet9ja Foundation during one of their visits.

The Bet9ja Foundation has released its 2025 Impact Report, documenting a year of sustained, people-first investments that reached over 55,000 Nigerians across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025. The report marks the Foundation’s second full year of operations and underscores its growing role as a catalyst for inclusive development across the country.

In a year defined by widening social gaps and urgent community needs, the Foundation focused on interventions that directly improve daily living by delivering access to clean water, essential healthcare, education and digital skills, youth livelihoods, and opportunities through sports. Over the reporting period, 88 initiatives were implemented nationwide, supported by an investment of ₦680 million in projects designed for long-term community impact.

“This Impact Report is not just a record of numbers; it is a reflection of lives touched and futures strengthened,”said Ada Cuomo, Executive Director of the Bet9ja Foundation. “Our work is grounded in the belief that meaningful social impact must be intentional, measurable, and inclusive.”

The report highlights the Foundation’s work across five core pillars.

Community Infrastructure accounted for the largest reach, with 25 projects benefiting over 27,000 people through borehole installations, solar-powered streetlights, and flood relief interventions that improved safety, access to water, and disaster recovery.

In Healthcare, 23 interventions reached 8,905 beneficiaries, delivering medical outreaches, hygiene drives, and equipment donations to underserved facilities, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Sports Development engaged 14,360 participants through 14 programmes, using sports as a platform for discipline, inclusion, and youth development, including support for para-powerlifting athletes on the global stage.

Through Education and Digital Skills, 11 initiatives reached 3,030 students and young people, including ICT boot camps and scholarship support.

Youth Empowerment programmes reached 1,510 young Nigerians through vocational training, SME support, and the Graduate Employability and Enterprise Summit 2.0, which recorded over 900 registrations.

According to the Foundation’s Marketing Manager, Omotola Oronti, the report also reflects a strong commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Data helps us tell the story of where resources are going, what is working, and how communities are benefiting. It is our way of ensuring that impact remains at the centre of everything we do,”she said.

Cumulatively, over the past two years, the Bet9ja Foundation has delivered 220+ initiatives, invested ₦1.2 billion, and reached 236+ communities across all six geopolitical zones.

Looking ahead, the Foundation plans to scale its digital empowerment programmes, deepen healthcare access, expand infrastructure solutions, advance inclusive education, and strengthen partnerships aligned with ESG principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The full 2025 Impact Report is available on The Bet9ja foundation’s website.

About Bet9ja Foundation

Bet9ja Foundation is a philanthropic organisation committed to improving lives across Nigeria through targeted interventions in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, sports development, and community infrastructure.

