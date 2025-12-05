AFCON 2025: Firm to reward customers with weekly all-expense-paid trips to Morocco

An entertainment company, Easywin, has pledged to see its customers win weekly all-expense-paid trips to Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The company announced the initiative as part of efforts to reward loyalty and deepen fan engagement ahead of Africa’s biggest football tournament.

According to the company, the AFCON Promotion is open to both new and existing customers and is designed to offer multiple avenues to win throughout the campaign period. The company said winners will be selected every week, giving players repeated opportunities to secure a spot on the exclusive football getaway.

Under the promotion, selected customers each week will receive a comprehensive travel package covering round-trip flights to Morocco, hotel accommodation, and matchday access to live AFCON fixtures.

Easywin said the grand prize is aimed at bringing fans closer to the excitement and atmosphere of the continent’s most prestigious football event.

“This initiative reinforces Easywin’s mission to bring entertainment, excitement, and life-changing opportunities to Nigerians,” the company noted.

Beyond the headline prize of weekly trips, Easywin announced that thousands of consolation winners will receive AFCON matchday tickets or their cash equivalents. The firm said the additional reward options were introduced to ensure a wider pool of customers benefit from the promotion.

Speaking on the campaign, Anthony, Marketing Lead at Easywin, described football as the heartbeat of the continent, adding that AFCON provides the perfect platform to connect with fans.

“Football is the heartbeat of the continent, and AFCON is where the pulse is strongest. This promotion is a testament to our commitment to rewarding our customers at Easywin, where everyone has a genuine chance to win. We’re excited to give our customers a chance to witness Africa’s biggest football moments live, all expenses on us,” he said.

Anthony emphasised that the weekly reward structure ensures customers have continuous opportunities to participate and win, noting that both frequent and first-time players stand an equal chance.

“With weekly opportunities to win and exciting consolation prizes, every Easywin player now has a real shot at becoming part of African football history,” he added.

The company encouraged interested participants to register and remain active on its platform throughout the AFCON campaign window to maximise their chances. The 2025 AFCON, scheduled to hold in Morocco, is expected to attract fans from across the continent as Africa’s top national teams compete for the most coveted trophy in African football.