Fans brand Calvin Bassey as new Taribo West

For a majority of Nigerian football fans, Super Eagles central defender Calvin Bassey has something in common with Taribo West.



Bassey, who plays for Fulham FC in the English Premier League, where he has become a backbone of the team’s defence, is considered a modern defender comfortable on the ball and good at set pieces.



At the ongoing 2025 AFCON in Morocco, many Nigerian fans have fallen in love with Bassey for his distinct playing style, akin to Taribo West.



Taribo West was a member of Nigeria’s “golden generation” that achieved significant success, leading the Super Eagles to AFCON victory at Tunisia ’94 and the first World Cup appearance at USA ’94, as well as winning an Olympic gold medal at Atlanta ’96.



For the fans, Bassey, who combines technical prowess with physical authority, is a key player in the modern Super Eagles team.



Here in Fes, Morocco, where the Super Eagles won all three group matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, the fans described Bassey as a “ball-playing dynamo.”



His size notwithstanding, Bassey is extremely fast and has delivered, giving the goalkeepers good cover. Bassey has performed outstandingly so far here in Morocco, playing every minute of the Super Eagles’ campaign and contributing to their strong defensive record.



Some of the fans, who spoke with The Guardian, shortly after the Super Eagles defeated the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 in Fes, described Bassey as a “solid rock.”



“Bassey has been a central figure in our defence, and so far, he has really impressed me,” said Stanley Nwani, a Nigerian based in Morocco.



Another fan, Clement Sagboje, who came from Spain to support the Super Eagles’ campaign in Morocco, said: “Any time Bassey is with the ball, I see that old picture of Taribo West. He plays with a lot of commitment and passion.”



With the retirement of former team captain William Troost-Ekong, Bassey has taken on a key role, forming a strong partnership with Semi Ajayi in central defence.