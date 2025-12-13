Fearless Drink powers Africa Knock Out 11

The 11th edition of the Africa Knock Out (AKO) martial arts championship delivered an unforgettable night of combat sports recently, as fighters from across the continent showcased remarkable skill, endurance, and passion before an excited Lagos audience.

This year’s championship was proudly supported by Fearless Energy Drink, whose partnership with the AKO platform is set to contribute to the growth of combat sports. Through its commitment to empowering bold and ambitious youth activities, the brand reinforces the AKO mission of discovering and elevating Africa’s next generation of martial arts champions.

The event drew a vibrant crowd of fight enthusiasts eager to witness Africa’s rising stars battle across different weight divisions.

The headline Middleweight showdown between South Africa’s Chad Hanekom and Cameroon’s Jordan Fongno was a fierce contest, with Fongno edging out a dramatic split-decision technical victory that firmly established him as a contender to watch.

The featherweight category also delivered gripping action as Ivory Coast’s Bibi Zazah fought valiantly but fell short against Angola’s Tulundat Daniel after a tense three-round battle.

In an all-Nigerian Bantamweight clash, Stephen Akintewe outperformed Jamiu Musa in one of the night’s most competitive fights.

In the Lightweight division, Pelejah Osoba secured a decisive win over Equatorial Guinea’s Lonan Fanghamou after three rounds. Another all-Nigerian confrontation saw Peter Onuh defeat Eberechukwu Ibeh in Bantamweight contest.

AKO 11 further strengthened its reputation as a premier arena for world-class African fighters delivering explosive action, audacious performances, and an atmosphere charged with energy and anticipation.