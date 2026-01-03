New social space, GolfX, redefines how communities gather, play

PHOTO: GOLFX

In a city where opportunities for shared leisure are often shaped by exclusivity or cost, a new space at Lakowe Lakes is quietly challenging how people connect, unwind and build community. The opening of Golf X marks more than the arrival of another entertainment venue; it reflects a broader shift in how leisure is being positioned as a social connector in Lagos.

Set within the Lakowe Lakes environment, Golf X introduces an immersive golf-entertainment concept that blends technology, play and social interaction. But its most notable impact lies in how it reframes golf itself traditionally viewed as elitist into an accessible activity designed for participation across age, background and skill level.

At the heart of the experience is interactive, Topgolf-style gameplay. Players hit microchipped balls toward targets across an open outfield, with technology tracking distance and accuracy in real time. The format allows beginners and experienced golfers to play side by side, removing the pressure of performance and replacing it with collaboration, laughter and shared moments.

General Manager of Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, Karla Groenewald said the vision was rooted in people rather than prestige. “Golf X was created in response to a growing need for spaces that encourage real connection. We wanted somewhere people could come together families, friends, colleagues without feeling intimidated by the sport itself.”

That sense of openness is already shaping how the venue is used. Families arrive with children curious about the digital screens and targets. Corporate teams use the space to decompress and interact outside formal settings. Social groups gather around food and drinks, treating the game as a backdrop to conversation rather than the sole focus.

According to Deputy Manager, Business Planning and Strategy, Mofe Alli, the community was a central consideration from the outset. “This was never meant to be just about golf. The idea was to create a destination that people return to because it feels welcoming. It’s about shared experiences and building social bonds in a relaxed environment.”

In a city like Lagos fast-paced, crowded and increasingly fragmented such spaces are gaining importance. As urban life becomes more demanding, leisure environments that double as social infrastructure are playing a subtle but meaningful role in strengthening community ties. Golf X sits within this emerging category, offering an alternative to nightlife-driven entertainment and highly segmented recreational spaces.

Beyond gameplay, the venue’s food, beverage and open-air setting encourage people to linger, talk and interact. The result is a space that functions as much as a social commons as it does an entertainment hub.

By lowering the barriers to entry and prioritising inclusion over exclusivity, Golf X reflects a changing attitude toward leisure in Nigeria one that values access, participation and human connection. As evening settles over Lakowe Lakes and the outfield lights up, the scene is less about sport and more about people coming together.

In that sense, the launch of Golf X is not just a lifestyle addition to Lagos; it is part of a wider conversation about how cities create room for community, play and shared experience in everyday life.