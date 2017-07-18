LS Scientific partners Metrohm for quality service delivery



LS Scientific Limited, a provider of laboratory products and services, has announced a partnership agreement with Metrohm AG, a leading manufacturer of titration devices and active producer of precision instruments for chemical analysis, in particular ion analysis, based in Herisau, Switzerland.

The new partnership is expected to spark revolution in the complete line of analytical laboratory and process systems for titration (provide answers to critical chemical parameters such as acid number, chloride content, and total hardness among thousands of others), ion chromatography (a key analytical technique used for the separation and analysis of components in matrices ranging from solid to liquid to gaseous), spectroscopy (versatile analytical techniques for rapid, non-destructive analysis, applicable to many industries), and electrochemistry (DNA hybridisation and power devices such as fuel cells and batteries are driven by electrochemical processes) in Nigeria’s scientific industry by maximizing the product development talents and resources at both companies.

“We are impressed by LS Scientific’s enthusiasm and the dynamics of their organization. I see a good overlap between their products and the access to the market and the requirements Metrohm has for a new distribution partner in Nigeria,” said Dr. Kai Henning Viehweger, Executive Vice President of Metrohm AG.

Viehweger and Mr. Ravi Issari, managing director Metrohm South Africa, who were on a three-day visit to Nigeria, stated that they created a sort list of possible distribution partners. “We had a solid evaluation of their documents and had another look at their presentation. This plus the good impression that we got by the visit to their company led to our wish to start the cooperation with LS Scientific in Nigeria.”

Through this partnership, LS Scientific is uniquely positioned to play a leadership role in the distribution of titration devices and ion chromatography systems in Nigeria.

Mr Olumurewa Odunjo, managing director of LS Scientific, said, “This announcement with industry leader Metrohm is another solid step in our journey to build on our established mission in creating value, providing solutions, remaining competitive and advanced in technology and scientific offering in Nigeria and West Africa.

“This partnership will help us fully deliver on our forward-thinking strategy by providing a complete line of analytical laboratory and process systems for titration, ion chromatography, spectroscopy, and electrochemistry, in addition to our already strong position in various Laboratory equipment, products and services”.

Also speaking on this partnership, James Jegede, marketing communication manager, LS Scientific, said, “we are pleased to be a strategic partner with Metrohm. We have proven our laboratory products expertise and experience in a number of industries and provided laboratory solutions on a number of projects for a decade. We look forward to a fruitful and long term cooperation with Metrohm.”