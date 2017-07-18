Can You Stunt Like Rihanna Did For The Valerian Movie Premiere?

Rihanna just posted pictures of her outfit to the Valerian movie premiere. She looked stunning (as always) in a Victorian-inspired, bubblegum pink ensemble: pink outfit, pink lace-up heels and a pink clutch. Her make up was simple and flawless, and her hair held up in a short, wavy ponytail.

when u show up uninvited. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

The Victorian fashion came about in the 19th century during the reign of Queen Victoria. However, this traditional look is timeless. When you think of Victorian-inspired wear, you think of pearls, silk, ruffles, lace, velvet, and other romantic, feminine, elegant and beautiful pieces with a little edge to them.

#VALERIAN #BUBBLE A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

#BUBBLE @valerianmovie premiere A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

You do not have to wear a full Victorian look. You can just be inspired by this style and incorporate some Victorian pieces into your everyday wear. You can wear a full skirt like this one with a button-up silk blouse, or pair a full Victorian blouse with skinny jeans, corporate pants or a pencil skirt. Luckily, full blouses are in and easy to find.

💅🏾 #VALERIAN A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Keep it in mind that less is more. Avoid wearing so many Victorian-styled pieces at once so as not to overdo it. These ensembles do not require so much jewellery, unless you want to make a statement. As you can see, Rihanna kept it simple with minimal jewellery.

#VALERIAN #BUBBLE A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

Tip: Lace-up sandals tend to cut your height and make you look shorter, so be mindful when you wear them.

spam A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

In the movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which hits theatres on July 21, Rihanna stars as Bubble, a sexy shape-shifting alien. You can watch the Valerian movie trailer here: