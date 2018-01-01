Army arrest six for alleged diversion of petrol

The Nigerian Army has arrested six persons for alleged diversion and sale of petrol using an NNPC tanker in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven in the Area, Col. Idong Ekpeyong, told newsmen in Kafanchan that the suspects were arrested when the tanker with registration number: MDG 86 XA was discharging the product at Lesar Filling Station along Kachia road in Zonkwa.

Ekpeyong said the product with Bill number: 7000056996 was detailed from Lagos to Sambo Oil Filling Station, Deidei, in the FCT.

He gave the names of the arrested persons as, Aminu Suleiman (Tanker Driver); Ayo Marcus (Pump Attendant); Elisha Kyauta (Escort); Mathew Sabo (Station Manager); Yashim Daudu (Station Supervisor) and Yusuf Yahaya (owner of the diverted product).

He said the suspects and the tanker had been detained at the Forward Operation Base in Kafanchan and would be handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.