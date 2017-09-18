Buhari meets three governors, departs for New York

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with the governors of Borno, Kashim Shettima; Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje and Sokoto states; Aminu Tambuwal in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before departing for New York, to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Special Adviser to the Sokoto State governor on Media, Imam Imam, confirmed the meeting of the governors with the President on his Facebook page, yesterday.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also confirmed the departure of President Buhari to New York, through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.Adesina posted on his Facebook page: “President Buhari departs Abuja to New York for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 17, 2017.’’

The President’s meeting with the governors, it was learnt, was in connection with the emerging security issues, particularly the Military clash with the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in some parts of the South East region, among others.

For instance, Shettima, who is also the chairman of the Northern State governors’ forum, had in a statement issued in Maiduguri, lauded the residents of the region for keeping the peace in the face of the recent clashes.

“No Nigerian deserves to be punished for the mere fact that he or she happens to be living or doing legitimate business in any part of the country,’’Shettima was quoted to have said in the statement.During the visit, the President is expected to participate in the General Debate as well as deliver the country’s National Statement at the 72nd session of UNGA 72.

The theme for this year’s debate is: “Focusing on people: Striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet.”Buhari will also join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres.

The Nigerian leader will also hold a bilateral meeting with the UN scribe and a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, along with other world leaders.

The president, who is being accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo states as well as key cabinet ministers, will transit through London while returning to the country.