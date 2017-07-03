Frontline diplomat, Maitama Sule, dies at 87

• Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, mourn

• Kano govt declares work-free day

Elder statesman and former Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, is dead. He was 87 years old. Confirming the death, the only surviving son of the late orator and Dan Masani Kano, Alhaji Mukhtar Maitama Sule told The Guardian at his Dawakin residence that his father passed on at an Egyptian hospital in the early hours of yesterday.

Mukhtar said the late sage would be flown back to the country today for burial scheduled to hold by 4:00 p.m. The Kano State government has declared today a work-free day in honour of the deceased.

In his condolence message, Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje expressed shock over the death of Sule, which he described as a huge loss not only to Kano but the entire nation. A statement by Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture Mal. Muhammad Garba noted that Ganduje asked that the work- free day be used to pray for the repose of the soul of the late sage.

Before his transition yesterday, Sule had been rumoured dead twice: on March 13, 2013 and on April 5, 2016. On the first occasion, his Personal Assistant, Ashiru Sheriff debunked the rumour with admonition that journalists should always authenticate their news report before going to the public.

The claim by Sheriff in refuting the speculations on March 13, 2013 that “Dr. Maitama Sule is alive and well” would later, in July 2013, be confirmed during an explosive interview with The Guardian, which was published on Sunday, July 28, 2013.

Similarly, on April 5, 2016, the same Sheriff debunked the rumour that the elder statesman had died. “The rumour of the death of Danmasani is not true because as I am talking to you now he is hale and hearty,” the personal assistant had said then.

Eminent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara extolled the virtues of the deceased whom they described as a great nationalist.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said Buhari sent a personal letter of condolence to Governor Ganduje in which he expressed shock over the death of Sule.

The letter, said to have been personally signed by the President, also described the death of Sule as a “heavy loss.” Shehu said the letter would be delivered by the Federal Government delegation to the burial as constituted by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo who described the late Sule as a distinguished diplomat, extended condolences to his family, friends, associates and the government of Kano State. Sule, according to the acting president in a statement, is best remembered on the global scene, as one of Nigeria’s foremost envoys whose clarity of voice and vision contributed significantly to the high esteem and respect Nigeria earned at the United Nations.

At home, Osinbajo remembered Sule as an illustrious son of Nigeria, noting that his death was a loss to the nation. He observed that Sule positioned himself as an agent of unity.

In a statement also, Saraki said Sule should be remembered as one of those who fought for the nation’s independence and witnessed the modest achievements of Nigeria as a nation and, as an avowed and highly respected personality, core democrat, fearless politician, exceptional orator and an accomplished public servant.

“The news of the demise of Alhaji Maitama Sule came to me with shock. This is one man that has become a permanent feature in the politics of the country, beginning from First Republic when he was appointed a minister at his youthful age. Through sheer oratory, the name Maitama Sule had become synonymous with wit and wisdom. He never minced words when speaking against ills in society and how to curb them,” Saraki said.

Dogara said: “From struggle for independence, to his stewardship as a federal member of parliament, federal commissioner of public complaints, to his service as Nigeria’s permanent representative to the UN, Alhaji Sule’ s record of public service was excellent, exemplary and worthy of emulation.”

Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa and a chieftain of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo expressed shock over Sule’s transition.

The late Maitama Sule started his political career in 1954 when he was elected as a member of the Federal House of Representatives where he later became Party Chief Whip between 1955 and 1956.

He later became the chief information officer, Kano Native Authority (1958-1959) and minister, Federal Ministry of Mines and Power 1959 to 1966; leader of Delegation of Conference of Independent African States, Addis Ababa, 1960; and a member, first Nigerian delegation to the UN 1960.

Sule was appointed as commissioner, Ministries of Local Government, Co-operatives and Community Development, Information 1967 and later chief public complaint commissioner from 1975 to 1978.

In early 1979, he was a presidential aspirant of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) but lost to former President Shehu Shagari in the primary.

He was appointed Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations after the coming of civilian rule in October 1979. While there, he was chairman of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid. He was appointed as minister for National Guidance in 1983.