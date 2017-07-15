IGP appeals Enugu Magistrate Court against lawyer

Eze, was on February 7 2017, arraigned in an Enugu magistrate court by the police for alleged criminal offences bothering on forgery of Wills and conversion of properties. But before the plea could be taken, the Attorney General of Enugu

state, Milletus Eze requested from the trial magistrate to strike out the matter and stop further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

Eze who relied on section 211 (b) of the 1999 constitution said the request was to enable him study the matter and make recommendations. The Magistrate court had granted the request and barred the police from further investigations and prosecution of the lawyer.

Dissatisfied, the IGP approached the Enugu high court, asking it to quash the order and commence trial of the lawyer. The case could not however go on, as the court did not sit. Counsels however, took a new date of September 28, 2017 for hearing.Police Prosecutor, Mr. Udochukwu Jonathan, who represented the IGP, said‎ the entrance of Nolle prosqe by the Attorney General was premature.