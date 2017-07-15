 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
News  |  Nigeria  |  National  

IGP appeals Enugu Magistrate Court against lawyer

By Lawrence Njoku, Enugu   |   15 July 2017   |   3:11 am

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris


The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has appealed an order by the Enugu Magistrate Court to discontinue criminal prosecution of an Enugu based lawyer, Peter Eze.

Eze, was on February 7 2017, arraigned in an Enugu magistrate court by the police for alleged criminal offences bothering on forgery of Wills and conversion of properties. But before the plea could be taken, the Attorney General of Enugu
state, Milletus Eze requested from the trial magistrate to strike out the matter and stop further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

Eze who relied on section 211 (b) of the 1999 constitution said the request was to enable him study the matter and make recommendations. The Magistrate court had granted the request and barred the police from further investigations and prosecution of the lawyer.

Dissatisfied, the IGP approached the Enugu high court, asking it to quash the order and commence trial of the lawyer. The case could not however go on, as the court did not sit. Counsels however, took a new date of September 28, 2017 for hearing.Police Prosecutor, Mr. Udochukwu Jonathan, who represented the IGP, said‎ the entrance of Nolle prosqe by the Attorney General was premature.


In this article:
Ibrahim Idris


You may also like

Day Nigerians converged in Abuja for first regular combatant, Maimalari
31 mins ago  Nigeria
Turkey dismisses over 7,000 police, soldiers, ministry officials: report
1 day ago  News
Buhari nominated Osotimehin for 2-year extension at UN, says Onyeama
1 day ago  Nigeria
Navy Chief calls for synergy with Police, others
1 day ago  Nigeria
Ngige reiterates FG’s commitment to enforce 1990 Factories Act
1 day ago  Nigeria
Etisalat Nigeria silent on name change
1 day ago  Nigeria