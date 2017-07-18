Mother of three kills husband after bout of sex



A Thirty-nine-year-old woman, Mrs. Omotayo Salawudeen, yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State capital, confessed to killing her husband, Alhaji Hakeem Salawudeen, after she had a bout of sexual intercourse with him.

She made the confession in response to a question by journalists when she was being paraded with other suspects at the state police headquarters in Osogbo.According to her, her late husband was a caring person who always took care of her needs and that of her children. “We have been married for 17 years, we are blessed with three children aged 17, 15 and 12. He did not offend me, I was just mad at him.

“I choked him with a pillow after having sex and Oladapo Dolapo stabbed him to death with a knife. I regret my action. I didn’t know it would feel this way,” she said.

Omotayo, who did not look remorseful, disclosed that it was just her desire to kill her husband that pushed her into the act and not any cogent reason. “I hired Dolapo to help me kill my husband at my own desire.”

The accomplice, Dolapo, 24, who was engaged by Omotayo also confessed that he actually stabbed the late Salawudeen several times while Omotayo covered his head with a pillow until he died. He said Omotayo contracted him to punish her husband by killing him, with a promise to give him whatever he requested if the operation was successful.

Dolapo stated that the deceased’s wife enticed him to commit the crime by promising him a befitting accommodation among other rewards.Parading the suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Olafimihan Adeoye, said one Mr. Salawudeen Adesina Jimoh, resident of No. 3,

Engineer Adesina Salawu Street, Osogbo, came to the station on May 12, 2017 and reported that on the same day around 3a.m. two unknown men entered into his brother’s house located at No 11, Adeniran Street, Alleluyah Estate, Osogbo and stabbed him to death with knife and nothing was taking away from the house.

Adeoye further explained that “a team of police detectives and patrol men went to the scene where an inscription was found on the wall of the deceased house “No Price, No Pay; Aye Axe and Forgiveness is a sin.”

Adeoye said following investigation, Dolapo was arrested in connection with the strange murder of Salawudeen. He explained that further investigation by the police revealed that Omotayo did not only hire Dolapo but actively participated in killing her late husband.

The police boss therefore advised the public to be wary of marital or domestic dispute and when such occurs, they should promptly report the matter to the police for necessary action. He said the suspects would be prosecuted in court as soon as investigation is completed.

Other armed robbery suspects paraded at the police headquarters included Friday Augustine (28), Ojo Tifase (19) and 60-year-old Augustine Adepegba, who were arrested with two unregistered Bajaj Motorcycles, single cut-to-size barrel gun, a locally made pistol, four empty shells of AK 47 ammunition and one cutlass recovered from them as exhibits.