Obasanjo, Anyaoku others for Kings Celia unveiling

As stakeholders in the hospitality industry gear up for the formal unveiling of Kings Celia Resort in Lagos, the organisers have disclosed that former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Secretary General, Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and chief Oladipo Ogunbanjo will lead other dignitaries from all works of life to the official opening of the newest relaxation and tourist centre in the city

The 5 star edifice, which is also targeted to project the culture and history of the country, will on July 6, 2017, host all and sundry at 8 Jibowu Street, Yaba, Lagos.

The event, which tends to be the talk if the town will have Obasanjo as the Special Guest of Honour, with Anyaoku as the Chairman of the occasion, while Ogunbanjo will be Father of the Day.

According the Mbadiwes, brains behind the project, the hotel was not set up for profit making, but to foster the development of the hospitality industry, as well as bring Nigeria’s history into peoples’ heart. The new resort was built in honour of the late Dr Kingsley Ozumba and the late Lady Cecilia Mbadiwe.

Speaking ahead of the event, the General Manager, Hassan Fawaz, noted that the relaxation centre is unique, as it tends to provide guests with classy treatment and bonnie environment through its luxurious facilities. It also includes 24-hour power supply and security.