Oil communities in Warri task firm on development, employment

According to the Chairman of Kododiagbene community,Mr. Sheriff Mulade, the firm failed to fulfill the five per cent equity share that it promised them.He told journalists in Asaba that Neconde Energy has also not met the recommended environmental best practices.

The forum alleged that the firm has also refused to award contract to the local contractors or give decent employment to the people.Mulade said: “The Group Managing Director recently influenced the replacement of most sectional heads attached to OML 42, through the Minister of State for Petroleum.

The management screened out the contractors from the communities and replaced them with their kinsmen in the oil firm.”They accused the firm of deploying “over 30 persons in one of its companies to carry out jobs that were being handled by indigenous contractors in the Niger Delta. The field personnel were replaced with less than 12 persons under the guise of Asset Management Team (AMT).”

But the Community Affairs and Security Manager of OML 42 NPDC/NECONDE, John Olajide denied signing any agreement to give five per cent equity to the community.He added that the company has fulfilled all its corporate social responsibilities to the host communities.