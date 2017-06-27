Police arraign Beninoise over alleged impersonation



The police have arraigned a Beninoise industrialist, Rachidatuo Abduo, at an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, Lagos for allegedly impersonating as a Nigerian.

Abduo, 57, is the co-owner of braids and weave-on manufacturing firm, Rana Prestige Industries Ltd, Lagos.

She is standing trial before Magistrate O. O. Oshin, on a three-count charge of breach of peace, contempt of court and impersonation.

The Prosecuting Inspector, Steven Molo said she committed the alleged offence at Abule Egba, Lagos between July 2015 and June 21, 2017.

He said the accused falsely presented herself as a Nigerian citizen by birth, particularly from Lagos State.

“The defendant, through an ECOWAS electronic Passport No. 06820812, presented herself to be Abudu Rachidatu, a Nigerian by birth, instead of Abduo Rachidatuo, a Benin national.

“But a Republic of Benin Passport No. B0483183 which was issued to her on September 2, 2015 at Porto Novo, indicated that she is from Benin Republic and not Nigeria,” Molo said.

Abduo, the prosecutor added, also disobeyed two orders of the Federal High Court, Lagos issued by Justice M. N. Yunusa and Justice M. B. Idris.

According to Molo, the orders issued on September 9, 2015, restrained Abduo from ejecting an employee of Rana Prestige Industries, Mr. Modest Senon from the firm’s premises.

Despite the order, the prosecutor said Abduo evicted Senon “without lawful excuse.”

The offences contravened Sections 114, 123 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Abduo, however, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in the like sum. The case was adjourned till July 26.

The magistrate said one of the sureties must be a civil servant, who must not be less than grade level 14, while the other surety must show evidence of six months tax payment to the Lagos State government.