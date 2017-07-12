Police nab 23 suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom on Thursday said it had arrested 23 suspected cult members and recovered several rounds of live ammunition from them.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Donald Awunah, disclosed this at a news conference in Uyo.

Awunah said that the suspected cult members had been involved in several criminal activities in the state, including terrorising citizens in different local government areas.

He, however, said that the command’s Special Operation Unit had swooped on the alleged criminal hideouts and arrested 23 of the suspected cult members.

“Upon receipt of actionable intelligence, operatives of the unit on July 9, 2017, swooped on these hoodlums at different locations.

“Exhibits recovered from them include: one suspected stolen LG plasma television; eight expended cartridges; 28 rounds of pellets; a blue rubber net; one Techno phone and the sum of N5,300, ” the commissioner said.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to share information with the police, saying,“this feat was made possible by such cooperation.’’

Awunah also urged parents and guardians to maintain close supervision of their children/wards in order to prevent them from keeping bad company and indulging in criminal activities.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court on completion of the investigation.