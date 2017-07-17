Rivers government urges EFCC, ICPC to prosecute integrity group leader

The Rivers State government has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to prosecute the leader of Integrity Group, Livingstone Wechie, for recanting his allegation of corruption against the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

The government said Wechie was never an employee of the state government under Governor Nyesom Wike and never acted on behalf of the government in his attempt to stop the senate ministerial confirmation of Amaechi who was the immediate past governor of the state.

Special Assistant to the governor on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said Wechie, who recanted his allegation against Amaechi on national television, had said in previous broadcasts that the state government did not sponsor him.

Nwakauda said an individual who held a position for over two years, issuing several statements on the same facts, only to refute his earlier claims, was bereft of integrity.

He, therefore, demanded that the EFCC and ICPC should arrest and prosecute Wechie, who wrote several petitions to them for lying on oath.He said Governor Wike had set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry that investigated the sale of the state’s assets, noting that Amaechi, instead of appearing before the commission, rushed to Rivers State High Court and Court of Appeal.

Consequently, the courts ruled that Governor Wike was empowered by law to investigate his predecessor.Nwakauda stated that the chairman of the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry, who investigated the sale of Valued State Assets and other related matters, Justice George Omereji, informed Wike that the commission received 442 exhibits and 27 memoranda, while 25 witnesses testified before it and confirmed that the previous administration diverted N53b.

Meanwhile, Wike has called for the amendment of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Act, to accommodate the funding of senior secondary education in the country.

He made the call at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday when the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Wike said rather than establish another commission to cater for the infrastructure needs of senior secondary schools, UBEC should be empowered by law to handle such issues, as it would be more economical for the country.