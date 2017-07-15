Southern Kaduna crisis: Stakeholders meet for peace, reconciliation talks

The area had in recent time witnessed unimaginable destruction of lives and property as a result of misunderstanding between the natives and Fulani herdsmen causing a major setback in all ramifications in Southern Kaduna.

The peace and reconciliatory meeting organised by Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, GPFN, in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Council of Kaduna State, had in attendance Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union, SOKAPU, Miyetti Allah Breeders Association, MACBAN, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, Jema’a Foundatio, Youth organisations, Mobgal Fulbe Development Association and other community leaders affected during the recent insecurity that erupted the area.

The National President of Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU), Barr. Solomon Musa, who was at the meeting, assured that the people of the area are known to be hospitable, saying that SOKAPU would continue to embrace humanity and urged all tribes of the area to always discuss issues that will be the overall interest of Southern Kaduna.

On his part, the leader of Miyetti Allah Breeders Association, Alhaji Haruna Usman, who contributed during the meeting regretted the recent destruction of lives and property that took place, stressing that, as one family under God, those living in Southern Kaduna should love one another and embrace peace for sustainable development.

The Christian Association of Nigeria leader in the area, John Bwakwot and Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Barau Abdul, also called on all and sundry to forget the past with the aim of ensuring the realisation of the message of understanding and friendship among the people of Southern Kaduna.

The affected communities in the recent crises threw their weight behind efforts made by Global Peace Foundation Nigeria in ensuring lasting peace among the different ethnic groups in Southern Kaduna by forgiving one another of all that took place.

However, various speakers in the meeting stressed the need for regular consultations among the various communities with the view of identifying any unforeseen circumstance and ensure they are guided with the spirit of forgiveness, tolerance, love and understanding.

The Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, GPFN, Mr. John Oko, while expressing joy with the new development in Southern Kaduna, thanked God Almighty for the initiatives by stakeholders towards finding a common ground of resolving their differences through dialogue.

He noted that the step taken by the people towards forgiving one another was a stepping stone and assured of Global Peace Foundation readiness to work closely with the various groups towards finding lasting peace in Southern Kaduna.

The northern coordinators of GPFN, Rev. Joseph John Hayab and Sheikh Halliru Abdullahi Mairaya, equally expressed gratitude with the level of understanding, love and perseverance shown by the various stakeholders by embracing one another in the spirit of oneness.