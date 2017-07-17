Trailer rams into building as FRSC arrests drivers of unlatched containers

Tragedy was averted on Sunday afternoon as a trailer smashed into a building at the Kirikiri area of Lagos State destroying several shops.

The incident caused gridlock as most motorist who ply the newly commissioned Dillion road had to slow down around the scene of the incident where evacuation was being done by the police.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen at the scene that the truck was on full speed when it veered across the road and smashed the streetlights, shops and the fence of a building.

Although no life was lost and none was injured, the driver of the truck escaped from the scene immediately after the crash.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday said it had prosecuted 10 truck drivers for driving unlatched articulated vehicles on Lagos highways during the month.

Mr. Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC said that these were among the 52 truck drivers arrested by FRSC officials for various traffic offences.

Omeje said that they were prosecuted at the Lagos State Mobile Court following rampant cases of crashes recorded on the highways resulting from unlatched containers.

He said that the FRSC would intensify arrests and prosecutions of trucks found to be driving unlatched containers on the highways across the state.

Omeje also warned motorists to avoid contending the roads with trucks and articulated vehicles. “The FRSC is still committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties on our roads. In recent times, there have been recurrent cases of containers falling from trucks while in motion, thereby, causing accidents and loss of lives.

“Consequently, we have started a special operation targeted at monitoring latched and unlatched containers again.”