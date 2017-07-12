Trump defends son as ‘innocent,’ bashes media

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to defend his eldest son, saying the man was “innocent” amid a furor over emails that further fuel speculation over Moscow’s role in the 2016 White House election.

Donald Trump Jr released emails Tuesday showing he embraced Russia’s efforts to support his father’s presidential campaign, admitting he would “love” to get dirt from Moscow on Hillary Clinton.

“My son Donald did a good job last night,” the president tweeted, referring to his son’s interview late Tuesday on Fox News.

“He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!”

According to the emails, Trump Jr was told by an interlocutor that he could get “very high level and sensitive information” that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

He said on Fox that his meeting with a woman who was identified in the emails as a “Russian government attorney” ended with nothing to tell, adding that he didn’t tell his father about the conversation because it failed to yield compromising information about Clinton.

The elder Trump also bashed the media Wednesday.

“Remember, when you hear the words ‘sources say’ from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist,” he tweeted.

It was not clear which reports he was referring to specifically, since news reports about Trump Jr’s meeting with the Russian lawyer were confirmed by his own emails.