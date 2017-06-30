TV hosts targeted by Trump question his ‘unmoored behavior’

A duo of TV hosts targeted in a deeply personal attack by President Donald Trump hit back Friday, questioning his “unmoored behavior” and fitness to serve.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who headline the “Morning Joe” news program on the left-leaning MSNBC cable network, penned a Washington Post opinion piece titled “Donald Trump is not well,” in which they said they were “neither shocked nor insulted” by Trump’s personal attack.

“Our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal,” they said.

“America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, ‘Morning Joe,'” the article said.

Trump had fired off two tweets Thursday, saying: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

In the Post, the co-hosts described the tweets as “a flurry of falsehoods.”

“He also claimed that he refused to see us. That is laughable,” they wrote, saying they went to the Florida resort at Trump’s invitation, and chatted pleasantly with the former real estate tycoon and his wife Melania.

They also rejected Trump’s graphic description of Brzezinski’s face.

“Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact,” although she “did have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough said it was “disturbing” that Trump continues “his unrelenting assault on women, which has included an attack on former Fox reporter Megyn Kelly, who he said had “blood coming out of her wherever” after she challenged him in a campaign debate.

He has also been caught on tape boasting about groping women, and calling others “slob,” “fat pig” and “dog.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough noted that top White House staff members had warned them that the National Enquirer scandal tabloid “was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.”

Trump issued a retort Friday morning, again on Twitter: “Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show.”