Anambra 2017: Moghalu, Ezeemo promise free education, ahead primaries

Ezeemo made the promise when he picked the nomination and expression of interest forms worth N7 million at the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja, the federal capital territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief

Chief George Moghalu, who is among favourite amongst the 14 governorship aspirants of the APC, made the assertion yesterday during a question and answer session with journalists as part of activities marking the conclusion of his first phase tour of Local Councils in the state.

Assuring that education will be accorded priority in his administration if he actualise his ambition, Ezeemo expressed concern that a sizeable number of children of school age don’t go to school due to biting poverty afflicting their parents and guardian.

“Firstly, my administration will ensure that in Anambra State primary school to JSS 3 education will be free charge so that we will empower every child born within the state, no government has ever done it. First of all, Nigerian children, Anambra children have been suffering. I can tell you that over 40 per cent of them don’t go to school because their parents don’t have the money to do that.

PPA’s National Chairman, Comrade Peter Ameh, who handed over the forms to Ezeemo, disclosed that the party’s primaries have been slated to hold on July 22, 2017. He frowned at the spate of defection among the political elites in the polity, expressing optimism that the party would triumph at the poll.

Moghalu expressed confidence that he would win the nomination of APC and the election proper, and thereafter appraise the true position of the state’s accounts to enable him make more far reaching decisions concerning the free education policy.

When taken up on the alleged zoning arrangement amongst the three senatorial zones in the state in the presentation of governors, Moghalu said that he sincerely and respectfully doubted any such understanding.

“If Mbadinuju was allowed eight years, or his zone allowed eight years, I won’t come out. On what his reaction would be if he fails to clinch the APC ticket, Moghalu said, “any day I quit my party, I quit politics altogether. If I fail to win the nomination, the will of God must be done. I won’t leave APC,” he said.