Olubadan sues Ajimobi over installation of 21 monarchs

The monarch also claimed that the governor’s action violated provisions of the CAP 28 of the Chiefs Laws of the state. He therefore prayed the court to set aside the installation of the new kings.

Oba Adetunji who accused the governor of not consulting the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs also asked the court to set aside the Gazette number 14 and 15 of Volume 42 of August 23 and 24, 2017 made by the governor and which conferred the right to wear crown and coronet on the elevated high chiefs and Baales.

Joined in the suit are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, the eight high chiefs that were elevated to kings as well as the Baales that were conferred with kingship status.No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.

In the suit with file number I/1077/2017, which was filed at High Court of Justice, Oyo State on September 19, 2017, the Olubadan is claiming that the governor violated the Chiefs Laws CAP 28 of the state, saying that Ajimobi does not possess the power and authority to confer anybody the right to wear a beaded crown and coronet.

Meanwhile, Oba Adetunji has alleged that the governor plans to depose him from office because of his opposition to the review of Olubadan declaration and mass coronation of 21 monarchs.

He stated this while receiving Senator Olufemi Lanlehin in his palace on Wednesday.Lanlehin, who is a lawyer, said that the review of the declaration by the governor was illegal, saying that the outcry against it has shown that Ibadan people are against it.He said: “What the Olubadan is going through is not for himself or members of his family. It is on behalf of the whole of Ibadan land at home and in the Diaspora.’’