Edo in throes of abandoned, substandard NDDC projects

The latter, perhaps, explains why Governor Godwin Obaseki, recently ordered contractors handling some NDDC road projects in the state capital to suspend work, owing to mounting concerns about project design and quality of work done.



Work has also since stopped on some strategic roads in the state, including the one, which leads from Uholor Junction, off Ekenwan Road, which is supposed to connect Airport Road, by Ogba Bridge. The road cuts across several villages and communities.



In expressing his disappointment with the quality of work, particularly road projects, Obaseki stressed that intervention institutions like the NDDC ought to ensure that only tested and trustworthy contractors were selected to handle road projects.

According to him, “NDDC cannot be an appellation for substandard work, so from now on, the quality of their projects should improve. We have to, from now on, be involved in their projects and in the selection of contractors to work in our state. We also want to understand why inferior materials are used for NDDC projects. From now on, we want to insist that the same quality of materials we use on our roads are the same NDDC contractors who operate in the state must use.

“We have problems with the designs of their roads as reported by the committee. How can we design roads in a rain forest to have very narrow drains and expect that those roads will last? That is why even from the design stage, we want to be involved. We will also like to interrogate all the contractors that have worked with us. So, we are imploring the NDDC to give us the required cooperation.”

Only a few months ago, a former commissioner with the commission, Matthew Iduorikenwmen, said several projects worth about N1trillion have been abandoned due to non-availability of funds for their completion.



He, however, debunked speculations that some projects executed by the commission deteriorated due to use of substandard materials, even as he called on the Federal Government to take steps to provide adequate funding to enable the NDDC meet up with its statutory responsibility of facilitating socio-economic development of oil-producing states.

