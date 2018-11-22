Increase in fuel, food prices weakens inflation recovery pace

“Away from inflation figures, the steep decline in oil prices could be a threat to Nigeria’s economic recovery. If oil prices remain depressed and government revenues end up taking a hit, the impacts are likely to be reflected on the currency and inflation,” he said.

The ‘’All items less farm produce’’ or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 9.9 per cent in October, up by 0.1 per cent from the rate recorded in September 2018 (9.8) per cent.

