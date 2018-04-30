20 years after, UNN medical graduates donate to the poor

Twenty years after their graduation, the 1996 medical class of the University of Nigeria, gathered in Enugu at the weekend in a reunion that lasted for two days. The medical doctors, who came together for the first time since their graduation, used the occasion to pay visits to some institutions, where they made donation of drugs and medical facilities. They also gave financial assistance to the places visited.

The medical doctors, who came into Enugu from various parts of the world, visited the St. Vincent De Paul Seminary, Agbogugu, where they donated drugs to assist in setting up the school’s clinic. The school, which is the training centre for minor seminarians who eventually end up as Catholic priests and started 11 years ago has a population of 300 students. It was setting up the school clinic for the first time and the group felt there was need to assist them.

Also visited is the Primary Health Centre in Akaegbugwu belonging to the Catholic Church, called Aru Ike Ndiora. There, the former classmates donated some drugs and financial assistance to enable the place continue to function.

From there, they moved to the Old People’s Home at Awkunanaw Enugu and made similar donations and made out time after a courtesy visit on the Provost, College of Medicine, University of Nigeria to engage student doctors at the UNTH in some mentoring sessions on the theme: “Life after medical school.”

As part of the mentoring session, they also undertook to erect perimeter fencing at the medical students’ hostel at UNTH Ituku–Ozalla and providing sporting facilities for student’s recreation.

Leader of the group and chairman, Local Organizing Committee, Prof. Cyril Chukwudi Dim, told The Guardian that though the reunion was for them to “see ourselves again”, they felt the need to give back to the society through the less privileged.