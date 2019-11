Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna State has nullified the declaration of house leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa as winner of Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano State.

Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie nullified the verdict of election petition tribunal sitting in Kano and order fresh election in the entire Tudunwada Doguwa local government area.

Details soon