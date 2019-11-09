Disregard unauthorised news on gastroenteritis outbreak, says LASG

The Lagos State Government has implored residents to disregard any news about the outbreak of Gastroenteritis disease that does not emanate from the official communication channels of the Ministry of Health or it officials

In a statement, yesterday, Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi said his attention was drawn to some misleading reports on some social media platforms about the outbreak of gastroenteritis that was experienced in the state in the past weeks.

He appealed for calm as the misleading reports are incorrect and do not represent fact, maintaining that they’re on top of the situation, as Rapid Response Teams at the affected local governments led by the Medical Officers of Health were activated, stool specimen collected for laboratory test to confirm the micro-organism causing the vomiting and diarrhea, while surveillance have also been scaled up in communities within the affected local council to stop the spread of the infection.

“As at today, 400 cases of gastroenteritis have been recorded in the affected LGAS. 370 of these cases have been treated and discharged. We have also recorded 11 deaths due to the outbreak. The increase in number of cases of gastroenteritis is not unconnected with persistent rain with flooding of some local governments.”

