Guards injured as robbers invade Ibadan community

Tragedy struck in Ibadan at the weekend as a yet-to-be-identified night guard was allegedly killed by suspected armed robbers at Oju-irin, Akobo area of the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that suspected robbers numbering about 15 invaded the area about 2:00 am.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Gbenga Fadeyi who confirmed that some guards were attacked, however said nobody was killed in the incident.

According to him, “The information available to me has it that the night guards that were attacked sustained injury but rescued by the police and rushed to University College Hospital (UCH) where he was treated. No guard was killed”.

But a landlord at Idi-Isin and the head of security guards in the area simply identified as Mr. Fagbenro insisted that a security guard was shot dead.

It was gathered that the victims included a couple, 12-night guards who were working in Yawiri, Idi-isin, Tella, Anifalaje, Apata, Iyana Akanni, and Oju-Irin, where the robbers operated for several hours.

One of the executive members of the landlord association in Idi-isin area who does not want his name in print said the robbers arrived the area in a Micra Nissan car around 1:00 am and raided houses in Yawiri before proceeding to other areas of the community.