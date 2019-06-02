Ihedioha appoints Onyeaguocha SSG, picks 3 others

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has approved the appointment of Uche Onyeaguocha, a lawyer, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In a statement issued yesterday, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Obyeukwu, former Imo State SSG, Chief Chris Okewulonu was named the Chief of Staff. Others are Chima Nwana, a lawyer, as Deputy Chief of Staff, and Chinemerem Madu, as Chief of Protocol.

Onyeagucha, was a member of the House of Representatives (2003 – 2007), where he represented Owerri Federal Constituency.