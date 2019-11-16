Jonathan decries late arrival of election material at his polling unit

Former President Goodluck Jonatha has expressed disappointment over the late arrival of election materials to his polling unit, 39, in Otuoke, ward 13 in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Jonathan, who was expecting to cast his vote, stepped out of his house to check if the election Officers had arrived but met only journalists on ground at the venue at 8:30a.m.

“Well this is where I will vote, but since they are not here yet let me go back inside.

“You see now, youths of nowadays, you need to do more,” he stated.

As at 11:00 a.m, the materials have not yet arrived at the polling unit, in ward 13, at the time of filling this reports.