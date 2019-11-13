Regulation of social media threat to freedom of speech —Shehu Sani

Says President Buhari once victim of

The Senator that represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Comrade Shehu Sani, has described the bill on the regulation of social media as a serious threat and danger to freedom of speech and expression.

Comrade Sani in a statement said the quest to regulate the social media is a grand plan to silence critics and dissenting voices.

The lawmaker who is also the Executive Director African Centre for Peace and Development recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari was as once a victim of abuse of power and as such, he must be conscious of his place in history and legacies on human rights and the rule of law.

Sani who noted that any law aimed at limiting the rights and freedoms of citizens to express their views is aimed at building a tower of tyranny, however urged the parliament not to aide and abet the executive desire to emasculate freedom of speech.

According to the lawmaker: “it is ironic for a Government that came to power on the promise of protecting the fundamental rights of Nigerians is now reneging and sliding towards totalitarianism.

“Silencing dissent endangers democracy. Combatting hate speech is a smokescreen to annihilating free speech.

“Disobedience to court orders demonizes a country and criminalizes a Government.

“Nigeria’s Democracy is threatened by the authoritarian tendencies of the people in power.

“Sowore and all those still held against a valid court order for their release should be freed.

“Theres a cloud of fear over our country and the moral flag of our democracy is lowered to half staff. Theres the urgency to defend our freedom and democracy against those standing against it.”