Thousands of sympathisers at Maitama Sule’s burial in Kano

The remains was earlier scheduled for prayers for 4:00pm later arrived the emir’s palace at about 5:50pm for the funeral prayers led by the Chief Iman of Kano, Prof. Sani Zaharadeen at exactly 6:09pm.

The prayers was held at the instance of the Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Katsina, Kazaure, Ringim and other traditional and religious leaders.His remains arrived the ancient city of Kano yesterday on an airforce plane with registration number NAF 913 at about 3:20 pm. Senate President Bukola Saraki led the delegation from Abuja.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his counterparts from Jigawa, Bauchi, Sokoto and Borno, were on ground waiting for the remains.Immediately, the body was conveyed to his private residence at Dawaki road in an ambulance, to the awaiting hands of his family and wellwishers for their last respect.

Thousands of sympathisers were at the residence. People cried profusely. Security was tight at the residence and at the venue of the burial prayer.The Emir of Kano’s palace was filled to capacity as the remains arrived for burial prayer.

Among the dignitaries who escorted the body to Kano were Senators Ahmed Lawan, Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and Barau Jibril. Others were Chief of Staff, Presidency, Abba Kyari, Ministers of Interior, Defence, Solid Minerals Resources and Aviation.

Kyari transmitted a condolence letter to governor Ganduje from the presidency. Other dignitaries that attended the burial were the former Inspector General of Police, the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Ibrahim Commassie and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mamman Nasir, the only surviving classmate of the late Dan Masani.

Nasir described Dan Masani as a treasure of knowledge and wisdom, stressing that, “Since our school days Maitama Sule was an exceptional student whose zeal and commitment to learning exposed him to become a rare gem since those days.”

The former Ambassador of Nigeria to Libya and former Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano, said: “ Maitama Sule’s death is a great and colossal lose to our great nation. We lost a teacher who taught us struggle and honesty in all our dealings.”

Tributes have continued to pour for him. Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun described his death as a big blow to the nation. The Governor, in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Adedayo Adeneye described Maitama as an icon of unity and a detribalised Nigerian, whose role, as one of the founding founders of the nation, laid the foundation that has kept the peoples united till date, despite our cultural diversity.

Also Governor of Adamawa, Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow, described his death as an irreparable loss.A statement by his media aide said: “Late Maitama Sule was one of the giants of Nigeria’s peace and democracy. This country’s success as a free and democratic nation owes much to the immense contributions of this man”.He prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest in Al-Jannatul fiddaus.